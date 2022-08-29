British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.95

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 193910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

BTLCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $626.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

