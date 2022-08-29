Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Up 3.9%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. 462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Bristow Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.93 million, a PE ratio of 318.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

Further Reading

