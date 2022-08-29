Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.84.

Brinker International Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of EAT opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

