Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

