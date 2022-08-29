Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. 26,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $24.90.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.