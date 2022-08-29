Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,550,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.57. 176,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,477. The company has a market capitalization of $161.76 billion, a PE ratio of 300.72, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

