Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 18,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

