Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. 13,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

