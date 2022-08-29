Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sunoco accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Sunoco worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sunoco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sunoco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sunoco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also

