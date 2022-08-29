Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 341,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 387,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 372,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $421.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.