Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 446,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,572,965. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

