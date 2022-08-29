Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $107.64. 19,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

