Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PENN Entertainment worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,000. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

