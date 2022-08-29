Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,705,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

