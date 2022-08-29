Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,981. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

