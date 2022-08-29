Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 49,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. 26,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

