Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,199,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,907,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 174,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5 %

COP traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.85. 142,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.