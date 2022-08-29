Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.17. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,894. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $136.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

