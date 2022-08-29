Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,114. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

