Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,197 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,345. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

