Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 825 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,532. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

