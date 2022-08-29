Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

General Motors stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 293,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,641,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.