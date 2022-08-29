Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 395 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 59,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.02. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

