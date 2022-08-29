BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 43.6% in August

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,149,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 2,193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.
BrainChip Stock Performance
BRCHF traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.66. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,832. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.26 and a 1 year high of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.75.
About BrainChip
