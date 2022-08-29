BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 43.6% in August

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,149,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 2,193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

BrainChip Stock Performance

BRCHF traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.66. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,832. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.26 and a 1 year high of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.75.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

