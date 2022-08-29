Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 61,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 119,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 191,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.70. 157,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,367,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.