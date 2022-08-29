Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.40 on Monday, reaching $125.74. 191,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,495. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

