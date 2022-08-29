Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

OMC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.83. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

