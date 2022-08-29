Boston Research & Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.31. 5,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,545. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

