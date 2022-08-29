Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

