Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.96. 30,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.