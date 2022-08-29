Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.01. 61,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

