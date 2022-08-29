Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $41.73. 172,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800,154. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

