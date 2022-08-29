BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

BOLT (BOLT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $20,705.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

