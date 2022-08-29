BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.40. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.47.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

