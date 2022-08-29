BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the July 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

