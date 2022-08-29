BMO Capital Markets Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $43.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $55.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

