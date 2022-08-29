BMO Capital Markets Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $120.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.93.

Shares of SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.25.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 72.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 130.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.9% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

