Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bluejay Diagnostics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -$3.49 million -2.57 Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors $1.15 billion $85.63 million -426.76

Analyst Ratings

Bluejay Diagnostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bluejay Diagnostics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors 658 3091 7283 163 2.62

Bluejay Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 870.87%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -48.51% -42.06% Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors -1,540.74% -61.49% -22.08%

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.