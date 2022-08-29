Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance
BSGA stock remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
