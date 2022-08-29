BlitzPick Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $80,705.66 and approximately $149.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018304 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015860 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

