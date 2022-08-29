Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE BX traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.40. 70,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

