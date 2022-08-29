BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the July 31st total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 111,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,857. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.