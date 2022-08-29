BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the July 31st total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NYSE BIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 111,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,857. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
