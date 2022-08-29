BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.0615 on Major Exchanges

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $467,325.45 and $82,540.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 596.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.41 or 0.02146777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.