Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,989 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Black Knight worth $65,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.4 %

Black Knight Profile

BKI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.95. 3,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

