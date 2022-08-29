BitTube (TUBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $315.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $139,783.40 and approximately $315.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00747121 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 352,478,346 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

