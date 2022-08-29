BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and $561,212.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00091524 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029275 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018861 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001432 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00252469 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029582 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
