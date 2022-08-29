BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $108,055.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,625.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.69 or 0.07294972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00156117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00272566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00745231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00576427 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001077 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

