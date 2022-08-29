Bitcoin Price Hits $20,321.50 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $20,321.50 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $388.87 billion and $32.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00585688 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00263835 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018838 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,135,743 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
