Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $404.18 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $23.08 or 0.00114061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00311344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00077835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

