BitCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96.00 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $24,253.04 and approximately $96.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitCash has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitCash

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

